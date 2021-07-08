Cancel
Populist anti-foreign aid rhetoric has an impact on the public - but only among fans of populist politicians, study shows

By University of Exeter
Newswise
 13 days ago

Newswise — Populist anti-foreign aid rhetoric works - but only fans of populist politicians are convinced by hostile messages about charity abroad, a new study shows. Those who distrust populist politicians are significantly less susceptible to these messages. The research shows international aid institutions and non-populist politicians should not be...

WorldPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Will the foreign policy failures in Haiti and Afghanistan mark the end of foreign aid? | Column

The brazen assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise this month shocked the world. The international community has poured $13 billion in aid into Haiti over the last decade to try to stabilize and rebuild the nation. Despite the country’s widely acknowledged despair and staggering poverty, the hope remained that this large-scale assistance could help Haiti reform and restore after a lengthy period of instability following a devastating earthquake in 2010. Yet in the end, to many observers, the aid not only failed to rebuild the country, but primarily served to prop up a corrupt government allowing violence and political paralysis to metastasize.
U.S. PoliticsDartmouth

Study: Public Diplomacy Can Shape Foreign Public Opinion

When a head of state or government official travels to another country to meet with a counterpart, the high-level visit often entails a range of public diplomacy activities that aim to increase public support in the host country. These activities can include events such as hosting a joint press conference, attending a reception or dinner, visiting a historic site, or attending a social or sports event. A new study finds that public diplomacy accompanying a high-level visit by a national leader increases public approval in the host country of the visiting leader's job performance.
Income TaxThe Guardian

The figures show just how mean this foreign aid cut is

The decision by the government to cut the overseas aid budget from 0.7% to 0.5% of gross national income to save £4bn annually is truly shocking, particularly as the underdevelopment and poverty in many parts of Africa and Asia are partly the legacy of colonialism (Outrage aimed at No 10 as MPs back £4bn cut to foreign aid budget, 13 July). Let’s get the figures in perspective. Borrowing £4bn (instead of cutting aid) would increase the current UK national debt of approximately £2tn by just 0.2%. The damage to the public finances would be negligible. At an interest rate of 1%, the cost of borrowing would be approximately £40m annually to save an estimated 100,000 to 200,000 lives. The cost per person saved would therefore be between £200 and £400 – a trivial sum to put on the value of a life. The interest cost to the UK adult population would be less than £1 per head per annum. If the British people knew the facts, the meanness and pettiness of the government would appal them.
PoliticsTelegraph

Compromise on foreign aid target shows Britain’s true leadership

In 2015, the Conservative government took the bold step of putting into law our formal commitment to spending 0.7 per cent of our GDP on overseas development aid. I voted for this important measure at the time, and I still believe in that commitment today. The government in 2015 also...
WorldBBC

Government allows MPs to vote on cut to foreign aid

MPs will be able to vote on the government's cut to the foreign aid budget on Tuesday. While many want to reverse the cut, the government is proposing to link any future increase in aid spending to a fall in public debt. It wants the independent Office for Budget Responsibility...
CharitiesShropshire Star

Criticism of foreign aid cuts grows as philanthropists step in

A consortium of charities will reportedly pledge more than £100 million to help make up for the Government’s aid reduction. Labour and the Archbishop of Canterbury have intensified calls for the Government to reverse its move to slash foreign aid, saying a report that a group of philanthropists will help plug the gap underlines the harm caused by the decision.
MilitaryThe Jewish Press

Report: Israel Destroyed Hezbollah Weapons Depot in Syria

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported Wednesday night that new Israeli strikes destroyed weapons and ammunition depots belonging to the “Lebanese Hezbollah” in the western countryside of Homs. The Observatory learned that after midnight on Thursday, the Israeli strikes targeted military sites belonging to the Lebanese Hezbollah militia in...
Public Healthdeseret.com

The lambda variant is spreading in the U.S. What are the symptoms?

The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.
PoliticsWashington Examiner

When they criticize conservative media, liberal media have no self-awareness

On Monday, as part of its Untangling Disinformation series, NPR ran a 2,000-word article alleging that Ben Shapiro and the news site he co-founded, the Daily Wire, use outrage as a business model. The piece voices concern that non-mainstream, conservative news sites are dominating over legacy media (including the New...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Matt Gaetz claims US fought wars to make sure American children didn’t have British accents

Republican Rep Matt Gaetz of Florida was mocked after he claimed that the US fought wars to make sure that American kids didn’t end up with British accents. Wall Street Journal tech reporter Meghan Brobowsky tweeted that American kids watched so much of the UK children’s tv show Peppa Pig “during the pandemic that they developed British accents and started regularly using British words like ‘holiday’ instead of ‘vacation,’ confusing their parents”. “We fought wars so this wouldn’t happen,” Mr Gaetz tweeted in response. While the comment was apparently made in jest, many social media users responded with...
Chinacitizensjournal.us

China Threatens To Begin World War III

A video has appeared online that reportedly is circulating among Chinese Communist Party channels in which the repressive regime on the mainland there threatens to unleash a “continuous” nuclear war on the world. “When we liberate Taiwan, if Japan dares to intervene by force, even if it only deploys one...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

AP FACT CHECK: Biden goes too far in assurances on vaccines

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden offered an absolute guarantee Wednesday that people who get their COVID-19 vaccines are completely protected from infection, sickness and death from the coronavirus. The reality is not that cut and dried. The vaccines are extremely effective but “breakthrough” infections do occur and the delta...

