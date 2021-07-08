Cancel
NBA Finals Game 2: Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks Preview, Odds, & Prediction

By Ross Bennellick
basketballinsiders.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegister an account with Bovada and bet on the 2021 NBA Finals with a $750 Free Bet. Jae Crowder put in some shift and, as a unit, the Suns defended the paint well – even Antetokounmpo got stuck under the basket a few times. Milwaukee probably did a better job from outside the arc than most expected, scoring 16/36 3-point attempts with 44.4% accuracy. But, if I’m a Phoenix fan, I’m happy to see the Bucks shooting from behind the arc, especially with Deandre Ayton cleaning house on the rebounds (36 in his last two games!).

