We all know that trees invite many lovely qualities to our outdoor spaces, like gorgeous colors, cleaner air and water, and calming energy. But did you know that trees can also block out unwanted qualities that may be disturbing your outdoor oasis? Planting screen trees (such as junipers, arborvitae, cedars, hollies, magnolias, and more) can help stop your nosy neighbor from looking into your backyard, muffle the noise of traffic, act as a wind break, and filter out street pollution. Here are some things to keep in mind when planting your own privacy screen.