BC-Results Delaware Park-5-Add
5th_$25,000, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, tf., clear. Off 3:18. Time 1:34.92. Firm. Scratched_It's Fate, Even Thunder, On the Couch. Also Ran_Jack the Umpire, Weather Wiz, Toss, Centerfoldprospect, California Swing, Somekindofmagician, Kamehameha, The Boss Factor. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-1-8) 3 Correct Paid $95.10. $1 Daily Double (1-8) paid $37.60. $1 Exacta (8-4) paid $52.10. $0.1 Superfecta (8-4-2-10) paid $266.94. $0.5 Trifecta (8-4-2) paid $118.05.www.midfloridanewspapers.com
Comments / 0