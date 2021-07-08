Interview with Lt. Governor Sanford about the Coal Creek Station is cancelled due to technical difficulties

The city's attorney, Erik Johnson, doesn't believe the city's charter allows it. Mahoney was first elected mayor in 2015 by way of a special election following the death of former mayor Dennis Walaker. He was re-elected in 2018, and would like to be elected to another four-year term in 2022. Prior to his tenure as mayor, Mahoney served as a city commissioner. He was first elected in 2006, and then re-elected in 2010 and 2014, though he didn't finish that last term because he was elected mayor.