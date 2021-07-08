Interview with Lt. Governor Sanford about the Coal Creek Station is cancelled due to technical difficulties
Update: The interview with North Dakota Lt. Governor Brent Sanford was cancelled due to technical difficulties. Our apologies for the inconvenience. The sale of Coal Creek Station, North Dakota's largest coal-fired power plant, has been announced. Already it's attracting opposition and demands for regulatory scrutiny from left-wing activists groups like the Sierra Club.www.thedickinsonpress.com
