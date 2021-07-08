Lafayette man charged with smacking a child

Exponent File Photo

A Lafayette man has been charged with felony battery on a person younger than 14 after allegedly hitting a child in his mother's care.

Brady McGrew, 18, of the 400 block of Chapelhill Drive in Lafayette, hit the 3-year-old boy across the face after the child had called McGrew’s mother a name, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Thursday. The boy was under the care of McGrew's mother, who was reportedly holding the child when the boy's mother arrived to pick him up.

McGrew told police he smacked the child because he was frustrated.

Tippecanoe County Jail records show McGrew in the jail as of Thursday afternoon with bond set at $500.