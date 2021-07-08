Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette, IN

Lafayette man charged with smacking a child

By STAFF REPORTS
Posted by 
The Exponent
The Exponent
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47DxeV_0arKkeOi00
Exponent File Photo

A Lafayette man has been charged with felony battery on a person younger than 14 after allegedly hitting a child in his mother's care.

Brady McGrew, 18, of the 400 block of Chapelhill Drive in Lafayette, hit the 3-year-old boy across the face after the child had called McGrew’s mother a name, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Thursday. The boy was under the care of McGrew's mother, who was reportedly holding the child when the boy's mother arrived to pick him up.

McGrew told police he smacked the child because he was frustrated.

Tippecanoe County Jail records show McGrew in the jail as of Thursday afternoon with bond set at $500.

Comments / 4

The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college newspaper published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Tippecanoe, IN
City
Tippecanoe Township, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Lafayette, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Lafayette, INPosted by
The Exponent

Lafayette man charged with threatening restaurant owners with gun

A Lafayette resident has been charged with five felony counts of intimidation after waving a handgun at local business owners. Wayne Cochran, 68, went to Peking China restaurant on April 20, according to a probable cause affidavit. The owner of Peking China, Wei Huang, told Lafayette police officers that Cochran came to the store to order food, but the restaurant wasn't allowing customers in at that time.
West Lafayette, INPosted by
The Exponent

West Lafayette man allegedly beats two women in front of infant

A West Lafayette man was arrested for allegedly battering two women in front of an infant. Cameron Adkins, 28, was identified by multiple witnesses as the aggressor in a domestic fight between him and two women at 3005 Fall Court. The fight occurred in several places in the residence, WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said, but it eventually ended up in the presence of a 1 year-old infant, who was sleeping during the incident.
Battle Ground, INPosted by
The Exponent

Battle Ground man allegedly attempts to rape woman

A Battle Ground man was arrested after allegedly attempting to rape a woman Wednesday morning. Bryce Deslauriers, 23, reportedly tried to force himself on the victim, but the victim was able to get away from Deslauriers before he could do anything else, according to Chief Deputy Terry Ruley of the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department.
Lafayette, INPosted by
The Exponent

Lafayette man arrested for alleged baton intimidation

A Lafayette man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to kill people with a baton, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Thursday. Mark Mileham, 39, was seen in the parking lot of his ex-girlfriend's apartment on Winston Drive on Tuesday, allegedly using drugs. While in the parking lot, he...
Lafayette, INPosted by
The Exponent

Alleged backpack thief issued PNG

Purdue police banned a Lafayette man from campus after he was arrested on preliminary theft charges. Larry Wiening, 42, was arrested Monday after allegedly stealing a man’s backpack at Aspire when he went to the restroom, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday. The backpack contained the victim’s building key, a wallet, four credit cards, prescription medication, his Purdue ID and driver’s license.
West Lafayette, INPosted by
The Exponent

Purdue basketball player charged in June 6 OWI arrest

Charges against Purdue basketball player Mason Gillis were filed Monday after he was arrested for an OWI on June 6. West Lafayette police received a call about a car "driving recklessly" on Sagamore Parkway and Nighthawk Drive, according to a probable cause affidavit. The car, which allegedly belongs to Gillis, was driving all over the road and at one point drove in the wrong lane. Officers observed the car nearly hit a curb as it turned into the left turning lane. They followed the car and pulled it over when it allegedly turned left at a red light.
Lafayette, INPosted by
The Exponent

Apartment explosion sends woman to Indianapolis hospital

An explosion suspected to be caused by a natural gas leak seriously injured a 24-year-old woman just after 5 p.m. Monday at 50 Cadillac Court in Waterford Apartments in Lafayette. Lafayette firefighters found a fire within the apartment, and a female outside was found to be suffering thermal injuries, according...
Lafayette, INPosted by
The Exponent

'There's no justice in the world'

This is the last of a three-part story. Amber Barrett’s mother found her dead in her grandmother’s Lafayette garage on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 29. She was killed Monday night, according to initial police reports. Amber lay on the floor, her arm propped up on the couch. The window...
Crawfordsville, INPosted by
The Exponent

Crawfordsville woman charged with hitting man who later died

A Crawfordsville woman who allegedly told police she hit a deer with her car - but actually hit a man who later died - was formally charged in the incident Thursday. Officers found the victim injured and lying on Indiana 25, west of U.S. 231 at 12:30 a.m. June 28, according to a probable cause affidavit. He was reported to have been bleeding from the back of his head and had multiple fractures throughout his body. The man, Jeffrey Wade, 59, was pronounced dead later that day.
Lafayette, INPosted by
The Exponent

Suspect arrested after double homicide

A 27-year-old man was arrested Monday night for allegedly killing two people, according to a Lafayette police press release. Victoria Moore, 22, and her 3-year-old daughter, Datoria Harris, were shot at the Romney Meadows apartment complex on Mount Court at 11:30 p.m. Monday, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday. Harris was found in front of the residence and Moore was found laying on the kitchen floor. Harris was life-lined to an Indianapolis hospital and Moore was transported to an area hospital. Both were pronounced dead.
Lafayette, INPosted by
The Exponent

3-year-old boy found dead in Lafayette home

A 3-year-old boy was found dead Monday morning in a Lafayette residence, and police ask anyone with information about his death to contact them. Lafayette police responded at nearly 9 a.m. to a 911 call of an unresponsive child in a house in the 1200 block of Howell Street, according to a news release. Officers found the child dead inside the home, along with an adult male, an adult female and another juvenile male.
Tippecanoe County, INPosted by
The Exponent

Multiple arrests made over the long weekend

Independence Day was followed by a day of criminal activity over the Greater Lafayette area. Angel Gonzalez, 22, was arrested Monday by the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department after allegedly choking a pregnant female early Monday morning. Tippecanoe county sheriff Robert Goldsmith said that Gonzalez and the female were arguing in a car when Gonzalez began to choke the female.

Comments / 4

Community Policy