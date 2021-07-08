The Walking Dead Season 11 Premiere Releasing One Week Early on AMC+

It's been a long time coming, but AMC has released the first trailer for the final season of one of its most successful shows, The Walking Dead. Some fans might not be ready to let go. Others may have dipped out a few seasons back, upset with or disinterested in the direction that the show was taking. But there's a chance some of those lost viewers may come back for one last go-round after they see the two-minute trailer for the show's eleventh and final season.