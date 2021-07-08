The Walking Dead Season 11 Premiere Releasing One Week Early on AMC+
The epic end of The Walking Dead begins one week earlier on AMC+. The Season 11 premiere, split into the two-part "Acheron: Part I" and "Acheron: Part II," is streaming August 15 exclusively for AMC+ subscribers, AMC Networks announced as part of its 11 Weeks of Reveals until Season 11. The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, August 22, taking Daryl (Norman Reedus), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and other survivors underground when a violent storm forces the group into a subway tunnel during a desperate mission to save Alexandria.comicbook.com
Comments / 0