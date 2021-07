In its 35 year history, The Legend of Zelda series has seen its fair share of revolutionary titles and those that didn't quite hit the mark. From the game-changers such as Breath of the Wild and Ocarina of Time to less loved entries like Triforce Heroes, there are plenty of hits and misses in the franchise but few as divisive as Skyward Sword. The 2011 Wii title split fans with its amazing dungeons and interesting lore (canonically speaking, it predates the rest of the games), but frustrating hand-holding and emphasis on motion controls have remained a hot source of debate ever since.