Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Inside Christina Haack and Joshua Hall’s 1st Meeting and When They Reconnected

By Johnni Macke
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 13 days ago

All in a day’s work! Christina Haack and new man Joshua Hall “briefly met a few years ago at a real estate conference,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The couple’s first encounter occurred while the Flip or Flop star, 37, was “still with Ant [Anstead],” the insider explains.

Haack and Hall, who made headlines for their romance earlier this month, “reconnected this spring in Tennessee,” the source adds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OxSn9_0arKkIAq00
Christina Haack and new boyfriend Joshua Hall riding a scooter on vacation on July 8, 2021 in Tulum, Mexico. MEGA

The Christina on the Coast star, who split from Anstead, 42, in September 2020, posted about her adventure in Tennessee in April. She shared a photo at the time with her daughter Taylor, 10, in an off-roading vehicle, captioning it, “Country girls.”

Haack has had two high-profile breakups over the past few years, including her 2018 divorce from Tarek El Moussa. The HGTV stars, who share Taylor and son Brayden, 5, were married for nine years before calling it quits.

The Wellness Remodel author then married Anstead in December 2018. They welcomed their son, Hudson, in September 2019, and announced their separation one year later.

Haack reflected on the highs and lows in her life at the time, admitting that she “never thought” she would have “one divorce let alone two,” or have children with two different men.

“Sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these ‘setbacks’ I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow,” she wrote via Instagram in September 2020. “So, while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed. I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing. … We are all a work in progress.”

Us confirmed last month that Haack’s divorce from Anstead was finalized nine months after they broke up. One week later, the Wheeler and Dealers alum made headlines for his romance with Renée Zellweger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I6kXc_0arKkIAq00
Christina Haack and Joshua Hall. Courtesy Christina Haack/Instagram

The pair confirmed their relationship the following month when the Chicago star, 52, was spotted at Anstead’s Laguna Beach, California, home over the 4th of July holiday. The two were later photographed kissing and biking around the beach city.

Us confirmed on Wednesday, July 7, that Haack was also seeing someone new, one day after she was photographed at LAX Airport with Hall. The pair were seen holding hands as they prepared to jet off to Mexico in celebration of her Friday, July 9, birthday. A source told Us at the time that the twosome “have been dating for a few months.”

The couple became Instagram official on Thursday, July 8, when Haack posted two photos from their “romantic” getaway. The pair looked cozy in the snaps, which were taken at dinner as Haack and Hall enjoyed a glass of wine together.

Hours later, the lovebirds rode scooters as they explored Tulum, Mexico. Haack was seen with her arms around the Texas realtor as they drove around town on a blue motorcycle.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 0

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Hall
Person
Renée Zellweger
Person
Tarek El Moussa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reconnected#Real Estate#Hot Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Biking
News Break
Society
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videostvshowsace.com

Courtney Waldrop Drops Devastating News On ‘Sweet Home Sextuplets’ Fans

Courtney Waldrop has been teasing news about Season 4 of Sweet Home Sextuplets for a few months on her Instagram account. Fans have badgered in the comments for updates on the show. And, she’s continued to reassure them that there would be an update on the next season of the TLC series in the new future. Unfortunately, Courtney and her husband Eric dropped rather devastating news on Sweet Home Sextuplets fans a few days ago. What was this devastating news? And, what does this mean for fans of the TLC series? Keep reading, we’ll explain.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Christina Haack Gushes Over ‘Dream’ Birthday Vacation With New Boyfriend Joshua Hall: See Pics

The perfect getaway! Christina Haack rang in her birthday with her boyfriend, Joshua Hall, on a romantic escape shortly after taking their relationship public. “Thank you to my man for kicking off my 38th with a whimsical dream vacation ❤️. 🔒 🗝,” the Christina on the Coast star captioned an Instagram slideshow on Sunday, July 11, sharing her favorite moments from the trip with her followers. Comments were disabled on the post.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

‘Love After Lockup’ Star Tracie Wagaman Dead at 41

WE tv viewers are mourning the death of Tracie Wagaman from the reality series Love After Lockup and its spinoff, Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup. Tracie died on July 1 at age 41, leaving behind a 4-year-old son named Isaac and a baby girl she welcomed a week before her death, according to The Sun.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Christina Haack Just Responded to Claims Her New BF Is Just ‘Another Relationship’ Like Tarek & Ant

New man. Christina Haack’s boyfriend, Joshua Hall, is her first public relationship since her divorces from ex-husbands, Ant Anstead and Tarek El Moussa. News broke of Haack’s new relationship in July 2021 when the Flip or Flop star was photographed with Hall at LAX Airport ahead of her 38th birthday. A source told Us Weekly at the time that the two “have been dating for a few months.” The photos came less than a month after reports that Haack’s ex-husband Ant Anstead was dating Renée Zellweger, whom he met on the set of his Discovery+ show Celebrity IOU Joyride.
RelationshipsPosted by
SheKnows

Christina Haack & Ant Anstead’s Reported Spousal Support Agreement May Surprise You

Christina Haack is not just back to her maiden name, but single in the eyes of the law once again. TMZ reports that she and ex-husband Ant Anstead have finalized their divorce less than a year after Haack filed in 2020, nailing down an agreement on spousal support, custody of their son Hudson Anstead, and how they’ll divide their shared assets. While all the details of their separation agreement are not available to the public, TMZ’s sources have reported they’ll be sharing legal and physical custody of Hudson and notably won’t owe one another spousal support going forward — a surprising outcome when you take a peek at these stars’ net worth.
CelebritiesPage Six

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead pictured together for the first time

New lovebirds Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead have been photographed together for the first time. The Oscar-winning actress and the British TV host were spotted Friday at his new “dream” house in Laguna Beach, Calif., taking in the views of the Pacific Ocean from the balcony. Both Zellweger, 52, and...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Christina Haack spotted with new man ahead of Mexico vacation

Christina Haack has been spotted with her new beau, Joshua Hall. The 37-year-old reality star was seen on Wednesday walking hand-in-hand with Hall while both wore large smiles. They were seen together at Los Angeles International Airport and were headed to Mexico for a long weekend getaway to celebrate the...
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Christina Haack Spotted Holding Hands With Rumored New Boyfriend

Christina Haack is moving on. The Flip or Flop star was spotted holding hands with a new man, following her divorce from Ant Anstead, which was finalized last month. Haack -- who will be celebrating her 38th birthday on Friday -- was seen walking through LAX Airport, in photos obtained by Page Six, with her rumored new beau, Joshua Hall.
CelebritiesPopculture

Christina Haack Addresses New Relationship in Emotional Instagram Post

HGTV star Christina Haack defended her new relationship with Joshua Hall in an Instagram statement Thursday, telling fans she can "do what I want." Haack, who shot to fame on Flip Or Flop with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and the realtor have reportedly been dating for the past few months. Haack, 38, was previously married to British TV host Ant Anstead from December 2018 to September 2020. Anstead and Haack's divorce was finalized last month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy