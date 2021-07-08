Cancel
Spice Girls Celebrate 25th Anniversary of Debut Single 'Wannabe': 'The Song That Changed Everything'

By Maria Pasquini
People
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Spice Girls celebrated a special milestone this week: the 25th anniversary of their debut single "Wannabe." "Zigazigahhhhhh!!! 🎉🎉," Emma Bunton wrote on social media. "Feeling very emotional, what an amazing 25 years it has been. Thanks to our wonderful fans for making 5 girls dreams come true, loving the songs that we wrote, copying our dance routines and embracing our individuality!"

people.com

People

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

