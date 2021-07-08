Spice Girls Celebrate 25th Anniversary of Debut Single 'Wannabe': 'The Song That Changed Everything'
The Spice Girls celebrated a special milestone this week: the 25th anniversary of their debut single "Wannabe." "Zigazigahhhhhh!!! 🎉🎉," Emma Bunton wrote on social media. "Feeling very emotional, what an amazing 25 years it has been. Thanks to our wonderful fans for making 5 girls dreams come true, loving the songs that we wrote, copying our dance routines and embracing our individuality!"people.com
