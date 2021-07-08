Halsey honors 'pregnant and postpartum bodies': See her new album cover

Bad at love no longer, Halsey shared the news that she’d given birth on Instagram this Monday. The black-and-white images show Halsey and her son, Ender Ridley Aydin, born on July 14, along with dad, Turkish filmmaker Alev Aydin. “Gratitude,” Halsey wrote under black-and-white photos. “For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love.” Of course, Halsey’s child has nothing less than a killer name. Ender Ridley is ready to be the main character in pretty much any future, whether he’s in space like his Orson Scott Card namesake or living in a climate-destroyed Blade Runner. The name Ender is Turkish, a nod to his father’s background. Halsey’s bundle of joy arrives as she releases her fourth studio album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. The new rock era sees Halsey exploring what it’s like to have all these other pop girls as her sons. Well, that’s the subtext. “This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth,” she explained on Instagram, upon revealing the album cover. “It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months.” The 26-year-old has been forthcoming about her endometriosis, which resulted in several miscarriages. The album, out August 27, is a “means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength.”