Halsey honors 'pregnant and postpartum bodies': See her new album cover

By Rachel Paula Abrahamson
TODAY.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePregnant singer Halsey is honoring motherhood with her new album cover. In the powerful image, Halsey, who uses she/they pronouns, poses on a golden throne with a baby on their lap and one breast exposed. The photo was inspired by Madonna and Child renaissance art. Halsey explained that her fourth...

CelebritiesVulture

Halsey Is Delivering a Punk-Rock Album to Go With Her Baby

We haven’t been this excited since the premiere of Roadies. Just a year and a half after releasing her most recent album, Manic, Halsey has announced the next era of her discography. Glitter eye shadow for everyone! Days after astute social-media users posted that numerous billboards have been plastered in major cities announcing a new album, Halsey confirmed on June 28 that If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power is its official title. A ten-second teaser signifies that Halsey’s sonic direction will be punk rock as opposed to her previous pop earworms, which makes sense, given that spooky cuties Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross served as producers. This fourth album also comes at a fulfilling time in Halsey’s personal life: She’s pregnant with her first child with screenwriter Alev Aydin, which comes after she suffered several miscarriages because of endometriosis. Now give us the release date (for both babies), woman!
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Ashley Graham is pregnant with baby No. 2! See her stunning announcement

Ashley Graham is pregnant. The model, 33, announced on Tuesday that she and husband Justin Ervin are expecting their second child together. “The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories,” Graham wrote on Instagram. “I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us.”
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Halsey unveils fourth studio album

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power set for Aug 27th. On August 27th, Capitol Records will release Halsey’s fourth studio album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. She unveiled the album’s cover art at The Met Fifth Avenue in New York City this week. Halsey penned...
CelebritiesElite Daily

Halsey Opened Up About Growing Up White-Passing In A Mixed-Race Family

Halsey’s had a lot on her mind lately. First, she’s super pregnant. Second, she has a new album dropping in August, titled If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Oh, and with that album comes an hour-long film she co-directed (which will epically be shown in IMAX — yes, IMAX). But, even though the Manic singer-songwriter’s got a full plate at the moment, they still make time to reflect on their identity. Recently, Halsey’s quotes about growing up “white-passing” shed so much light on the unique and often complicated experience that many mixed-race individuals share.
CelebritiesVulture

Halsey, ‘Powered by Love,’ Announces the Arrival of Her Baby

Bad at love no longer, Halsey shared the news that she’d given birth on Instagram this Monday. The black-and-white images show Halsey and her son, Ender Ridley Aydin, born on July 14, along with dad, Turkish filmmaker Alev Aydin. “Gratitude,” Halsey wrote under black-and-white photos. “For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love.” Of course, Halsey’s child has nothing less than a killer name. Ender Ridley is ready to be the main character in pretty much any future, whether he’s in space like his Orson Scott Card namesake or living in a climate-destroyed Blade Runner. The name Ender is Turkish, a nod to his father’s background. Halsey’s bundle of joy arrives as she releases her fourth studio album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. The new rock era sees Halsey exploring what it’s like to have all these other pop girls as her sons. Well, that’s the subtext. “This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth,” she explained on Instagram, upon revealing the album cover. “It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months.” The 26-year-old has been forthcoming about her endometriosis, which resulted in several miscarriages. The album, out August 27, is a “means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength.”
MoviesBillboard

Halsey Announces 'If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power' Film to Pair With Album: See the Creepy Trailer

Halsey announced on Tuesday (July 13) that she will be unveiling an hour-long If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power film to go along with her upcoming album. Halsey wrote the film experience that is set to the music from her fourth studio album of the same title, which was produced by Oscar- and Grammy-winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails. Colin Tilley, who directed the music videos for her Billboard Hot 100-topping single "Without Me" and "You Should Be Sad," also directed the IMAX film.
Celebritiesfangirlish.com

Halsey is taking us to the movies with their upcoming album

Just when we think Halsey can’t surprise us anymore, she does. Just this past Wednesday (July 7th), Halsey revealed the cover art and release date for her fourth album, If I Can’t Have Love I Want Power. Before we even got the chance to absorb it all, she once again caught us off guard by dropping a film trailer almost a week later (July 13th). Yes, we said a film trailer. Halsey is starring in their own film titled, you guessed it, If I Can’t Have Love I Want Power.

