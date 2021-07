A Greenwood man is in critical condition following a pool accident Tuesday afternoon at his Greenwood home. Shortly after 5 p.m., the 77-year-old man’s wife found him submerged in a pool at his home and began screaming for help before a neighbor called 911. When first responders arrived on scene, they removed the man from the pool. He was unconscious, so one of the first responders began CPR, according to a Johnson County Sheriff’s Office report.