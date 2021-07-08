Cancel
Louisiana State

As Delta variant spreads across Louisiana, residents encouraged to get COVID-19 vaccine

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As the Delta COVID-19 variant spreads across Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards is reminding residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Delta variant is becoming the dominant strain in the country, making up 52% of the cases. In the region that includes Louisiana, 59 percent of all cases are the more contagious Delta variant, which has in turn increased the number of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and the percent positivity of tests.

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana.

SHOWCASING LOUISIANA: Bayou Girl Cosmetics

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The colors purple and gold can help but conjure thoughts of Saturday nights in Death Valley. Black and gold bring you straight to the Superdome. Flash some green, purple, and gold, and you are ready for a celebration synonymous with Louisiana. They are also the inspiration for a local makeup artist who is making a splash with color.
Outrage sparking across multiple cites as asylum seekers are dropped off around the state with no warning to officials and support groups

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Society of St. Vincent de Paul received a phone call Friday, July, 16 asking if they could house around 60 immigrants at their shelter. “Unfortunately, our shelter at that time had all filled up and I understand that those being dropped off were single, men mostly, maybe some single women,” says Michael Acaldo who is the president of St. Vincent de Paul.
Why more women are delaying pregnancy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Giving birth later in life is a trend experts have seen from coast to coast, including here in Louisiana. The average age of first-time mothers in the United States jumped from 21 to 26. Baton Rouge General has also seen an increase in the age of women giving birth.
Broome not ready to implement mask mandate for parish buildings despite BREC reinstating restrictions

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said she is not ready to follow BREC’s lead to reinstate a mask mandate. The parish’s park system announced Tuesday, July 20, it would require masks for all visitors inside its indoor facilities following a surge in COVID cases. The policy requires anyone inside of a BREC building for more than 15 minutes to wear a mask unless they can show proof they have received a vaccine. Superintendent Corey Wilson said it was a precaution to “protect both our team members and park visitors.”
Broome set to update COVID-19 response in EBR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome will be joined by community healthcare workers Tuesday, July 20, to give an update on COVID-19 in East Baton Rouge Parish. The news conference is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. It will be held at the Mall of Louisiana vaccination site.
Over $1M stolen from unemployment funds

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Since the public health emergency, Louisiana has experienced massive unemployment with hundreds of businesses closed. According to Attorney General Jeff Landry, his office is announcing arrests made of those accused of stealing over one million dollars of government benefits. “With the unemployment system being as...
BREC reinstates mask policy at indoor facilities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Due to the start of a fourth surge in the coronavirus pandemic, BREC is reinstating its mask policy. It will immediately begin requiring all staff and visitors who will spend more than 15 minutes in an indoor facility to show proof of vaccination or wear a mask.
DOTD plans for $15M project on west side of Miss. River

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - DOTD is planning for smoother sailing along US 190 for drivers in West Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parish. “It should have been done years ago, that way it wouldn’t be in the condition it’s in,” says Jason LeBlanc. LeBlanc is the co-owner of Bayou Pro Tire and Lube, he says the majority of his customers bring in their car with damages from that highway. “Well most customers come in with a little frustration because they are having to get tires repaired or actually having to buy new tires because they are hitting bad spots on the road,” adds LeBlanc.

