As Delta variant spreads across Louisiana, residents encouraged to get COVID-19 vaccine
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As the Delta COVID-19 variant spreads across Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards is reminding residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Delta variant is becoming the dominant strain in the country, making up 52% of the cases. In the region that includes Louisiana, 59 percent of all cases are the more contagious Delta variant, which has in turn increased the number of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and the percent positivity of tests.www.wafb.com
Comments / 9