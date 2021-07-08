DISHGAMU HUMBOLDT: A Groundbreaking, Wiyot-Led Effort to Heal and Rebuild While Putting Land Back in Native Hands
Just about everywhere she looks throughout Humboldt County, Wiyot Tribal Administrator Michelle Vassel sees need. There’s a lack of well-paying jobs and rampant food insecurity. There’s a lack of skilled trades labor and affordable housing. And for the Wiyot people, who lived in approximately 20 village sites scattered around Humboldt Bay before first contact, Vassel sees a lack of autonomy over their ancestral territory.lostcoastoutpost.com
Comments / 0