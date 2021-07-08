Cancel
Marilyn Manson Turns Himself in to Authorities in New Hampshire on Assault Charges

By News Team
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a published report form TMZ, Marilyn Manson has turned himself in on an active arrest warrant out for him of Gilford, New Hampshire. Manson, a.k.a. Brian Warner, turned himself in last Friday (July 2) on the warrant in Los Angeles. Manson then went through the Los Angeles Police Department’s booking process before being released on personal recognizance bail. He has agreed to not commit any crimes while on release, not have any contact with the alleged victim, and to appear at all of his court hearings.

