Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Sparking interest in STEM through animals and literacy

mywaynenews.com
 14 days ago

What sparks your curiosity? What sparks the curiosity of your children? I would venture to guess that nature and animals might rank pretty high on the list of interests for you and the children you work with every day. Using animals and nature with children is a wonderful opportunity to teach empathy, conservation and environmental stewardship. Fortunately, Nebraska Extension has an exciting early childhood resource to share with you this year around animals and their habitats. This year, we are thrilled to provide eight guides highlighting habitats such as the tundra, rainforest, and desert.

mywaynenews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sparks#Creative Arts#Language#Music And Movement#Nebraska Extension
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
Berkeley County, SCholycitysinner.com

BCLS Animal Adaptation STEM Challenge Begins July 14th

Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) is offering tweens/teens ages 10-17 the opportunity to win a $15 Amazon gift card in the Animal Adaptation STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) Challenge provided by a grant from Library Services and Technology Act. Participants may pick up a Grab and Go STEM bag...
Computer SciencePosted by
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Metea Students Provide Free STEM Learning Through Panda Learning

Two Metea Valley High School rising seniors are helping their fellow students with STEM learning through their organization, Panda Learning. “Panda Learning is a free, STEM-related course organization where we provide seasonal courses,” said co-founder of Panda Learning, Joshika Nachiappan. “We run courses in the summer and in the winter and it’s for anyone in grades four through twelve.”
Lansford, PAPosted by
Newswatch 16

Book Buggy helps promote literacy

LANSFORD, Pa. — The wheels in Robert Palazzo's mind were turning when he and his staff in the Panther Valley School District in Lansford came up with the idea for the Book Buggy, a mobile library unit. "I think with the COVID closure, the Panther Valley Library was closed for...
Sciencekxnet.com

Summer camp offers hands-on approach to learning and generating interest in STEM fields

Every day is a new adventure for the weekly Gateway to Science STEM Summer Camps for children entering grades 1 through 9. Whether it’s a half day for younger kids or a full day for older, the summer camps offer hands-on activities in science, technology, engineering, and math. In addition, experts in fields ranging from engineering to meteorology are stopping by to teach lessons and give campers a taste of real world experience.
Books & Literaturekpfa.org

Literacy, Power, Identity

What happens when missionaries try to get indigenous people to read and write English? Sometimes what results is very different than what the missionaries intended. Laura Rademaker describes how members of an aboriginal community in Australia resisted and repurposed English literacies. Tony Ballantine, Lachy Paterson and Angela Wanhalla, eds., Indigenous...
Las Vegas, NVlccentral.com

Extension sparks interest in youth with cosmetic science classes

LAS VEGAS – In an effort to engage youth who may not have been interested in traditional STEM programs such as robotics, University of Nevada, Reno Extension Program Officer Willie Daugherty developed a pilot program that focused on developing skincare products using STEAM principles while also teaching workforce development and career readiness. The pilot program was launched three years ago, and according to Daugherty, it has been very popular, especially among girls ages 10-15 “Knowing adolescents are often interested in things like make-up and body products, I looked for a way to capitalize on that,” Daugherty said. “So, after some research, I found a curriculum from a 4-H club in Iowa that taught youth how to make their own lip gloss.”
Albuquerque, NMKRQE News 13

‘Fictional Futurists’ group seeks kids interested in STEM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new group in town is looking to recruit members to join their mission. Fictional Futurists is a group of artists, designers and programmers that are coming together to unleash their inner creativity and imagination. Shelly Gruenig, CEO of Be Greater Than Average and Andy Procter, founder of Fictional Futurists talked more about STEM enrichment for kids.
Bolingbrook, ILenergy.gov

Bolingbrook High School students build positive connections with Argonne’s collaborative STEM community through the Exemplary Student Research Program (ESRP)

Editor's note: this article was originally published on Argonne National Laboratory's website. The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory is a place where great collaboration happens each day — not only between different areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) research, but also with the numerous students involved in the lab’s educational programs. For one of these educational programs, the Exemplary Student Research Participation Program (ESRP), Bolingbrook High School has actively participated and created long-lasting partnerships between students, their teacher and the lab’s STEM research community.
Manassas, VAprincewilliamtimes.com

Volunteers needed with to help with adult literacy classes, immigrant resources, care for rescue animals

Help adults improve their literacy skills. BEACON is getting ready for its next session which runs from Aug. 23 through Nov. 10. Volunteers ages 18 and up are needed to be in-person ESOL teachers, online ESOL teachers, tech facilitators and site managers. No second language or previous experience needed; training is provided. . Please email mkermon@osbva.org or call...
Fort Worth, TXfortworthtexas.gov

Blue Zones Project invests in well-being through literacy

Eat more fresh fruit and vegetables, move naturally … and read a book? It turns out that literacy is as important to our health as managing diet and exercise. Research connects the ability to read to lower rates of depression and higher rates of high school graduation, employment, preventive care and long life.
Pensacola, FLuwf.edu

‘Freedom School’ empowers young students through literacy and cultural education

This year the Central Gulf Coast Children’s Defense Fund Freedom School provides funding for 30 students to participate in the program which is being held at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church in Pensacola. The mission of Central Gulf Coast CDF Freedom Schools is to provide a free literacy and cultural enrichment program which empowers children from low-income families to excel and believe in their ability to make a difference in themselves, their families, communities, country and world with hope, education and action.
AdvocacyPosted by
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Noble Panacea Announces STEM Scholarship Winners through The Girl Up Scholarship Fund

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Panacea & Girl Up celebrate the first-ever STEM 2021 Scholarship winners at the Annual Girl Up Leadership Summit, offered as part of the ongoing Girl Up Scholarship Fund. Global winners of the STEM Scholarship announced today (pictured above) include; Muthoni Mwangi (Kenya), Delicia Mwanyika (Tanzania), Harshitha Manjula Rajappa (London), Pranjal Gadge (India) and Luciana Loera (Mexico), all championing the Girl Up movement.
AnimalsTelegraph

Young vets ‘only interested in treating cats and dogs, not farm animals’

Young vets only want to treat cats and dogs, forcing farmers to put down livestock themselves, industry professionals have warned. Graduates are prioritising "profitable" household pets and shying away from more "dangerous" procedures such as bull castrations and cow caesareans. Farmers say this attitude is adding to the existing problem...
Tiffin, OHSeneca County Advertiser-Tribune

Early Literacy Kits coming to the Library

Children exposed to reading and language develop positive attitudes toward reading and are more successful in life. One of the main goals of the Tiffin-Seneca Public Library is to help children succeed in school and become life-long learners and readers. A few great ways to develop those skills include attending story time at the Library, which will be returning in-person during the month of September, and by picking up one of our new Early Literacy Kits.
New Milford, CTNew Haven Register

Literacy Volunteers on the Green presenting 'Celebration of Literacy'

NEW MILFORD — Literacy Volunteers on the Green is presenting its annual Celebration of Literacy, a fundraiser. Usually a dinner event with a silent and live auction, this year’s benefit is a Virtual Silent Auction. Tickets to the event are not necessary, just pre-register at givergy.us/lvg-ct. and begin browsing through...

Comments / 0

Community Policy