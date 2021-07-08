Sparking interest in STEM through animals and literacy

LAS VEGAS – In an effort to engage youth who may not have been interested in traditional STEM programs such as robotics, University of Nevada, Reno Extension Program Officer Willie Daugherty developed a pilot program that focused on developing skincare products using STEAM principles while also teaching workforce development and career readiness. The pilot program was launched three years ago, and according to Daugherty, it has been very popular, especially among girls ages 10-15 “Knowing adolescents are often interested in things like make-up and body products, I looked for a way to capitalize on that,” Daugherty said. “So, after some research, I found a curriculum from a 4-H club in Iowa that taught youth how to make their own lip gloss.”