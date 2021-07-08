Sparking interest in STEM through animals and literacy
What sparks your curiosity? What sparks the curiosity of your children? I would venture to guess that nature and animals might rank pretty high on the list of interests for you and the children you work with every day. Using animals and nature with children is a wonderful opportunity to teach empathy, conservation and environmental stewardship. Fortunately, Nebraska Extension has an exciting early childhood resource to share with you this year around animals and their habitats. This year, we are thrilled to provide eight guides highlighting habitats such as the tundra, rainforest, and desert.mywaynenews.com
Comments / 0