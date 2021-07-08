Interview: Werewolves Within, Fear Street composer Anna Drubich

Fear Street has now completed its trilogy and revealed all about the curse that had haunted Shadyside for centuries, but is this really the end?. The credits of Fear Street Part 3: 1666 had a final shocker in store for fans as we saw the widow's book of spells being taken by somebody. It's a fair bet that the book was taken by somebody with knowledge of what it could do, namely make a deal with the Devil to get anything you want, so Shadyside might not be free just yet.