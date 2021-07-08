Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Outlander Book Club: The Fiery Cross Chapter 38 breakdown

By Alexandria Ingham
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoger reads some of Brianna’s sort-of diary in Outlander Book 5, Chapter 38. During The Gathering, Roger agreed to perform at a wedding. That’s where he returns from in Outlander Book 5, Chapter 38. This is a chance to see what Roger does while on the Ridge. At least, a...

claireandjamie.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

113K+
Followers
303K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Cross
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outlander Book Club#The Fiery Cross Chapter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Outlander's character has horrifying storyline in season six

Outlander previously confirmed that a new character will be joining Outlander for season five. Malva Christie is set to be played by Jessica Reynolds and will spell out serious trouble for the Fraser family. While fans were delighted to welcome Jessica, alongside Mark Lewis and Alexander Vlahos, who will play...
Books & Literaturewfxb.com

July’s “Read Carolina” Book Club Picks!

The pick for July goes to “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry. This romance novel centers around two characters named Poppy and Alex who used to be the best of friends. They traveled somewhere new together every summer up until two years ago when something happened between them that ruined everything. Now Poppy realizes amid her seemingly perfect life that she is not actually happy and hasn’t been since Alex. It gives her the courage to invite him on one last trip and he says yes! But will their time in California fix things between them or irreparably damage their relationship forever?
Mitchell, SDcityofmitchell.org

Zoom Book Club - These Ghosts are Family

“These Ghosts Are Family revolves around the consequences of Abel’s decision and tells the story of the Paisley family from colonial Jamaica to present day Harlem. There is Vera, whose widowhood forced her into the role of single mother. There are two daughters and a granddaughter who have never known they are related. And there are others, like the house boy who loved Vera, whose lives might have taken different courses if not for Abel Paisley’s actions. These Ghosts Are Family explores the ways each character wrestles with their ghosts and struggles to forge independent identities outside of the family and their trauma. The result is an engrossing portrait of a family and individuals caught in the sweep of history, slavery, migration, and the more personal dramas of infidelity, lost love, and regret. This electric and luminous family saga announces the arrival of a new American talent.”
KidsMidland Reporter-Telegram

KidsPost Summer Book Club: 'The Million Dollar Race' by Matthew Ross Smith

- - - How would you feel if the most embarrassing moment of your life was caught on video, posted online and then watched 8 million times?. At the beginning of "The Million Dollar Race," 13-year-old Grant Falloon trips and falls right as he is about to win the 100-meter race at a major track competition. "I lie facedown on the track," he narrates, "a literal inch from the finish line." He is rightfully annoyed when Franny, his 12-year-old brother, happily posts the video on his popular YouTube channel and it goes viral.
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

Indy Book Club: Thrillers for July

Discuss Peter Swanson’s Thriller with Book Clubbers on August 6. What’s cozier than curling up and getting sucked into a good thriller? There’s something about pondering a mystery and putting the pieces together that lends itself to a quick summer read. That’s why, for July, the Indy Book Club​— ​a partnership between the Independent and the Santa Barbara Public Library — ​is focusing on the genre. Our featured book, Eight Perfect Murders by Peter Swanson, stars unreliable narrator and bookstore owner Malcolm Kershaw, who’s contacted by the FBI regarding a series of murders that mimic classic novels. Let’s stop there before any required spoiler alerts.
Books & LiteratureGrazia

Grazia Book Club: Damage, By Caitlin Wahrer

Damage, a twisty family drama, looks at what happens when something bad happens to ‘good’ people – and where the ripples of damage fall. When Nick is hospitalised by a brutal rape, his world is changed forever, not just by what happened to him, but by the resulting investigation, the press speculation that follows – and how it affects his whole family. His brother Tony and his wife are also damaged by the crime – how do you react when a life-shattering event happens to someone you hold dearest? And do any of us know how far we’d really go when your family is plunged into crisis? Even those investigating the crime are changed forever by it.
Books & LiteratureBattalion Texas AM

Aggie Book Club shares passion for reading, book recommendations

Established in 2005, the Texas A&M Aggie Book Club is eager to welcome new members this fall and have in-person meetings. Caitlyn Tomaselli, allied health senior and president of the Aggie Book Club, said she was first introduced to the club through its Facebook page. During in-person weekly meetings, the club had 15 to 20 members, but Tomaselli said since the pandemic there have been around 10 to 15 members that participate via Zoom during summer meetings.
Larkspur, CAlarkspur.ca.us

Larkspur Library Book Club: Pull of the Stars

The Larkspur Library Book Club will be discussing Emma Donoghue's novel, The Pull of the Stars. In Dublin, 1918, a maternity ward at the height of the Great Flu is a small world of work, risk, death, and unlooked-for love, in "Donoghue's best novel since Room" (Kirkus Reviews) In an Ireland doubly ravaged by war and disease, Nurse Julia Power works at an understaffed hospital in the city center, where expectant mothers who have come down with the terrible new Flu are quarantined together. Into Julia's regimented world step two outsiders -- Doctor Kathleen Lynn, a rumored Rebel on the run from the police, and a young volunteer helper, Bridie Sweeney. In the darkness and intensity of this tiny ward, over three days, these women change each other's lives in unexpected ways. This event is made possible by the Friends of the Larkspur Library.
Kidswhatsupmag.com

My Reading Picks: Chapter Books to Read With Your Kids

It is always fun to read the books that you grew up on to your kids, like Hardy Boys, Nancy Drew, or even Magic Tree House, but there are also so many other great chapter books as well. Run to your local library to find some of these fun reads you may have forgotten to add to your children's bookshelf. They will teach your kids new lessons, and introduce them to new types of characters and lifestyles.
Abilene, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Next Ike Book Club event to look at 'The Right Stuff'

ABILENE - The next Ike's Virtual Book Club is coming up next week. The program is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday and is open to the public at no charge. Connect to the program online or by phone. Join this program as if you were meeting your friends in a cozy café or living room with a glass of wine -- even if you have not read the book.
Books & Literaturelegalnews.com

Literary Ladies Book Club meeting on July 29

The Women Lawyers Association of Michigan will present its next Literary Ladies Book Club on Thursday, July 29, beginning at 6 p.m. via Zoom. For the July meeting, the club will be discussing "The Barbizon: The New York Hotel That Set Women Free" by Paulina Bren. To register for this...
Brookfield, WIbrookfield.wi.us

Armchair Travel Book Club

Explore new worlds and enjoy intriguing adventures through reading! This book group discusses nonfiction and fiction titles written by and about travelers throughout the world. No meeting in December. New members always welcome! On the date of each meeting, please check the sign in the lobby for meeting location.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

9 Funny Chapter Book Series That Will Keep Kids Giggling

Wayside School is back in session! Your favorite students and teachers are all here in this newest installment in Newbery Medal-winning author Louis Sachar's bestselling series. That includes Sharie, who loves her striped-and-spotted umbrella more than anything; Kathy, who has a bad case of oppositosis; Jason, who has to read...
Books & Literaturekzmu.org

Time Travel and the Written Word – Radio Book Club

Steampunk Fantasies. Time Travel. Bug Hunting. A storage locker full of UFO-ology. It’s all on the latest Radio Book Club, where hosts Jessie Magleby, Andy Nettell, and Shari Zollinger discuss the latest titles grabbing their attention this month. Lots of reviews and recommendations on their July episode, as well as literary events and happenings in town. Tune in!
Brookfield, WIbrookfield.wi.us

Back in Time Book Club

Discover the days gone by with the Brookfield Public Library’s historical fiction book club. Books are available at the Circulation Desk about 1 month before the meeting. Meetings are normally held in the Rotary Room but may move to another room if necessary (on the date of each meeting, please check the sign in the lobby for meeting location). Everyone interested in reading and discussing historical fiction is welcome!
TV Seriesclaireandjamie.com

Is Outlander Season 1 on Netflix?

If you love romantic stories with lots of drama and heart, Outlander is the series to turn to. Where can you watch Outlander Season 1 online? Is the season on Netflix?. Based on the book series by Diana Gabaldon, Outlander tells the story of Claire and Jamie. The books are Claire’s story about Jamie, but the shows are more of Claire’s story, her journey through time meeting her soulmate.
Essex, ILherscherpilot.com

Prizes for Summer Book Club

To encourage young people to continue learning this summer, State Senator Patrick Joyce (D-Essex) is encouraging kids to participate in his Summer Book Club for children and young people who live in the 40th State Senate District. “The purpose of this reading club is to inspire our youth to read...
Portsmouth, VAWAVY News 10

CC: Revolutionary Book Club

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Fort Monroe Authority and the National Park Service invite you to join the inaugural Revolutionary Book Club @ Old Point Comfort. It will explore the history of the American Revolution and notions of freedom shaping the nation. Please join them for a virtual chat each Friday, July 9th through the 30th Tonight’s discussion is about the book Someone Knows My Name by Lawrence Hill.

Comments / 0

Community Policy