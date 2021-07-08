This Brand Has The Best Hard Seltzer According To 38% Of People

Boston Beer Company stock (NYSE: SAM) has dropped more than 12% in just the last one month and currently trades at $959. This drop was mainly due to fear of hard seltzer’s growth having peaked as of now. Hard seltzer has been growing at triple-digits over the last several years and continued this impressive growth even during the pandemic. Hard seltzer’s popularity has caused many new brands to flood the market, but Mark Anthony Brands’ White Claw and Boston Beer’s Truly dominate the seltzer segment with over 70% combined share. This growth in the category led to a sharp rally of 30% in SAM’s stock between January and April 2021. However, since then the stock has been declining due to some analysts believing that hard seltzer growth has peaked, which has led to a couple of hedge funds reducing their exposure to SAM stock. As consumers were locked in their homes, they stocked up on hard seltzer and other alcoholic beverages, leading to the robust sales growth. But now, as consumers are heading out to bars and restaurants again, hard seltzer doesn’t have nearly as much on-premise traction as it does at packaged goods stores and the like. This has driven SAM’s stock down 12% over the last month.