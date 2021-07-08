This Brand Has The Best Hard Seltzer According To 38% Of People
While the summer of 2020 was anything but normal, there was one thing to come from the season that has remained a new norm. It's the rise of hard seltzer. For the past year, people have been absolutely crazy about flavored hard seltzers thanks to their lower caloric value, refreshing carbonation, and drinkably low alcohol content. Now that other beverage brands have had a chance to catch up, the market is just about flooded with hard seltzer options. Mashed took a poll to find out which brand is leading the way.www.mashed.com
Comments / 0