Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rome, GA

Camp meeting returns to Morrison Campground for the 153rd year

By Doug Walker DWalker@RN-T.com
northwestgeorgianews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA revival of a revival opens next week. The 153rd rendition of the Morrison Campground Camp Meeting will commence July 16 under the tabernacle off Morrison Campground Road. The 10-day revival is back after skipping its summer schedule for the first time in over a century last year, due to COVID-19. Board of Trustees Chairman Jordan Knight, a Rome attorney, said a number of folks did come out in 2020 for informal services.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rome, GA
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Society
Rome, GA
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Knight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camp Meeting#Morrison Campground#Board Of Trustees#Scotsman#The Lifepoint Church#Vacation Bible School#Salvation Army Auxiliary#Chopz Bbq#The Vamos Taco Food Truck#The Kona Ice Truck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Website outages hit Olympics, Amazon and major banks

Multiple major websites were down for about an hour Thursday afternoon in an apparent widespread outage linked to the global content distribution network Akamai. Sites hit spanned many different fields, including the site for the upcoming Olympic Games. However, the impacted websites appeared to be operating again around 1 p.m....
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

IRS warns people not to fall for child tax credit scams

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is doubling down on warnings about the possibility of child tax credit scams. “#IRS reminder: Be alert to criminals that ask by phone, email, text or on social media to verify your information claiming it’s needed to get advance #ChildTaxCredit payments. http://irs.gov/childtaxcredit20,” the IRS tweeted Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy