Camp meeting returns to Morrison Campground for the 153rd year

A revival of a revival opens next week. The 153rd rendition of the Morrison Campground Camp Meeting will commence July 16 under the tabernacle off Morrison Campground Road. The 10-day revival is back after skipping its summer schedule for the first time in over a century last year, due to COVID-19. Board of Trustees Chairman Jordan Knight, a Rome attorney, said a number of folks did come out in 2020 for informal services.