Commissioners discuss current wind turbine construction

At Tuesday's meeting, the Wayne County Commissioners discussed many things but mainly focused on some complaints about the wind turbine construction. Steve Muir from Elkhorn Valley Insurance talked about the renewal of their United Healthcare policy. Muir explained that they are asking for a 4.3% increase from the previous year. They also have a high deductible plan already that saves money. He talked about how there was no notable change from last year and this year from COVID-19. The renewal was approved.