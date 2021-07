After a long hot summer for the Havre Northstars American Legion baseball club, the postseason will finally begin this weekend at the Class A North District Tournament in Lewistown. The Northstars head into the weekend as the tournament's No. 1 seed because of their first-place finish in the standings. Since they host the state tournament next weekend at Legion Field, Havre already has a spot in the state tournament. Even though they do not need to do well this weekend to continue their season, they still aim to win their first district tournament title since 2005.