Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Parson reinforces opposition to federal vaccine outreach

By David Medina, JuYeon Kim
Posted by 
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06hwtj_0arKfuAT00

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Wednesday he does not approve the idea of the federal government coming to Missouri and going door-to-door to promote the COVID-19 vaccine.

The grassroots approach is part of President Joe Biden's community-based campaign, as the country shifts its focus from mass vaccination sites.

"I don't know what the plan is, but I will tell you this, I object to the federal government coming in and going door-to-door to anybody's house in Missouri if they don't want that," Parson said Thursday during a stop in North Kansas City to sign a COVID-19 liability bill into law.

Parson said he thinks such an effort won't be productive.

"I don’t think we need to be out there, scaring people into taking the vaccine. I think that's counterproactive," Parson said.

White House officials contend this "trusted messenger" approach is used to help people better understand the vaccine.

"As we’ve said from the beginning, all of the studies, all of our experiences, the best people to talk about vaccinations with those who have questions are local trusted messengers," said White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients. "For those individuals and organizations that are feeding misinformation and trying to mischaracterize this type of trusted messenger work -- I believe you are doing a disservice to the country, and the doctors, the faith leaders, community leaders and others who are working to get people vaccinated, save lives and help end this pandemic."

Parson also said his stance is not an indication that the state is rejecting assistance from the federal government. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services recently requested assistance from a COVID-19 surge response team , whose members began arriving in Springfield earlier this week .

Parson expressed his opposition on Twitter Wednesday night, after the first member of a COVID-19 surge response team arrived in Springfield, MO.

Parson said on Thursday he welcomes federal officials to take on any advisory role, something that has been going on since the beginning of the pandemic.

"I want to make to be clear too, regardless of whether it's President Trump's administration or President Biden's, we've had the federal authorities on the ground on many different occasions," Parson said.

The state, according to Parson, doesn't need the federal government to assist in vaccine outreach efforts because places like Kansas City and St. Louis can do so themselves, and have been doing so.

"I don't think there's anything keeping us from doing that now," he said. "I think we've been working with the clergy, we've been working with the urban leagues. All of them have had their outreach programs that we're talking about putting in place."

Comments / 1

KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Missouri#White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Missouri Statekcur.org

Gov. Mike Parson Tempts Missourians With $10,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Lottery

As the delta variant of COVID-19 ravages through Missouri’s mostly non-vaccinated population, Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday announced a $10,000 lottery for people who get their shots. Parson also said the “MO VIP” program aimed at jumpstarting the state’s stalled inoculation effort could give people $25 to get vaccinated against...
Jefferson City, MOKCTV 5

Parson to announce vaccine incentive program, new state health director

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will announce a new incentive for Missourians to get the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday. The announcement will be made at a press conference at the state capitol in Jefferson City at 3:00 p.m. According to reports, Parson has been considering putting in place a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program that might feature a “substantial grand prize.”
Kansas City, MOkjluradio.com

Governor Mike Parson receives federal pandemic loan for ranch

Missouri Governor Mike Parson receives a federal pandemic-related loan for his beef cattle ranch. The Kansas City Star reports that Parson received a loan of $6,288 through a federal program designed to help small businesses stay afloat during the pandemic. Parson’s loan has already been forgiven.
Jefferson City, MOksgf.com

Gov. Parson To Announce Vaccine Incentives

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Gov. Mike Parson is set to announce COVID-19 vaccine incentives. Parson’s office says he’ll unveil perks for getting vaccinated at a Wednesday press conference in his Capitol office. Parson has said he’s hesitant to offer prizes or other rewards for doing something that he...
Healthtribuneledgernews.com

Gov. Parson launches campaign to give vaccinated residents a chance at $10K

Jul. 22—Wednesday, during a press conference at the State Capitol, Gov. Mike Parson announced the launch of a statewide COVID-19 vaccination incentive program, MO VIP, to encourage vaccination among all Missourians age 12 and older. Over the next three months, 900 Missourians who have or will choose to be vaccinated...
Saint Francois County, MODaily Journal

SFCHC responds to Parson's vaccine incentive program

Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced his statewide COVID-19 vaccine incentive program on Wednesday, but St. Francois County Health Center Director Linda Ragdale isn’t sure how big of a difference it will make in the county. “I do hope this campaign will boost our vaccination rates, although I have not seen...
Public HealthFulton Sun

Parson tabs DHSS director, unveils vaccine incentives

As COVID-19 and the delta variant surge in Missouri, Gov. Mike Parson has named a new state health department director and announced $9 million in vaccine incentive programs. Donald Kauerauf, a longtime Illinois public servant, will take on the role of Department of Health and Senior Services director Sept. 1. When he takes office, Kauerauf will have a hand in the state’s new vaccine incentive programs, which will give 900 vaccinated Missourians $10,000 each.
Missouri Statefox4kc.com

Missouri Governor Parson will reveal COVID vaccine incentive program

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson will announce a statewide COVID-19 vaccination incentive program Wednesday afternoon at the state capitol. This comes as Missouri is in the midst of a steady increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations, mostly attributed to the emergent Delta variant and sluggish vaccination rate among the populace.
Missouri StateJoplin Globe

UPDATED: Parson says CDC rejected Missouri’s vaccine incentive plan

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday blasted the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for rejecting the state’s plan to offer incentives for vaccines as infections and hospitalizations blamed on the COVID-19 delta variant continue to soar. “The CDC didn’t accept our plan, which is just...
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
5 On Your Side

Parson vetoes emissions bill that some feared could jeopardize federal funding

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Friday vetoed legislation some feared could jeopardize millions of dollars in federal funding for the St. Louis region. The bill, passed in May, would have removed St. Charles, Franklin and Jefferson counties from a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency program that required vehicle emissions testing. The program, which also includes the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County, was designed to bring the St. Louis area into compliance with federal air quality standards.
Cabot, ARKATV

Governor Hutchinson starts outreach to dispel vaccination hesitancy

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Governor Asa Hutchinson is reaching out to communities to help dispel any COVID-19 vaccine hesitancies and answer questions. He held his first COVID conversation in Cabot at the veteran's event center Thursday night. The governor began by addressing the stark differences in cases from a month...
Jefferson City, MOKFVS12

Gov. Parson against federal door-to-door COVID-19 vaccine push

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS/CBS/KRCG) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson is not in favor of the idea for federal workers to going door-to-door to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. In a Facebook post Wednesday night, Gov. Parson stated: “I have directed our health department to tell the federal government...
Missouri StateKYTV

Governor Parson doesn’t want federal workers going to Missourians’ homes, encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Governor Mike Parson doesn’t like the idea of federal workers going to Missourians homes, encouraging them to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Wednesday night the governor posted this message on his Facebook page: I have directed our health department to tell the federal government that sending government employees or agents door-to-door to compel vaccination would NOT be an effective OR welcome strategy in Missouri.

Comments / 1

Community Policy