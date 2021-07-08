Global COVID-19 death toll passes 4 million

The world’s known COVID-19 coronavirus death toll passed four million, the World Health Organization said. The numbers are based on officially reported figures, which are widely believed to undercount pandemic-related deaths.

It took nine months into the pandemic to claim one million lives. The second million were lost in three and a half months, the third in three months, and the fourth in about two and a half months, according to WHO data.

“Compounded by fast-moving variants and shocking inequity in vaccination, far too many countries in every region of the world are seeing sharp spikes in cases and hospitalizations,” Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, said Wednesday.

The dead overwhelmed cremation grounds in India in May, where at least 400,000 deaths have been reported and the actual number is likely higher. That was also the case for funeral homes in the U.S., which surpassed 600,000 confirmed deaths last month.

Africa just had its “worst pandemic week ever,” the WHO said Thursday, as the continent is short of vaccines and the virus overwhelms its healthcare system.

More than 251,000 cases were reported in Africa the week ended July 4, a 20% increase from the previous week, said WHO regional director Dr. Matshidiso Moeti.

New cases are driven by the more contagious Delta variant, which is increasing hospitalizations and fatalities and prompting governments to reinstate lockdown measures around the world.

Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, who works on coronavirus response for the WHO, said that there were “more than two dozen countries that have epidemic curves that are almost vertical.”

“The virus is showing us right now that it’s thriving,” she said.

To date, some 3.3 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide, according to data from by local governments compiled by Our World in Data.