Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Global COVID-19 death toll passes 4 million

Posted by 
Knowhere News
Knowhere News
 13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SMigK_0arKfpkq00

The world’s known COVID-19 coronavirus death toll passed four million, the World Health Organization said. The numbers are based on officially reported figures, which are widely believed to undercount pandemic-related deaths.

It took nine months into the pandemic to claim one million lives. The second million were lost in three and a half months, the third in three months, and the fourth in about two and a half months, according to WHO data.

“Compounded by fast-moving variants and shocking inequity in vaccination, far too many countries in every region of the world are seeing sharp spikes in cases and hospitalizations,” Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, said Wednesday.

The dead overwhelmed cremation grounds in India in May, where at least 400,000 deaths have been reported and the actual number is likely higher. That was also the case for funeral homes in the U.S., which surpassed 600,000 confirmed deaths last month.

Africa just had its “worst pandemic week ever,” the WHO said Thursday, as the continent is short of vaccines and the virus overwhelms its healthcare system.

More than 251,000 cases were reported in Africa the week ended July 4, a 20% increase from the previous week, said WHO regional director Dr. Matshidiso Moeti.

New cases are driven by the more contagious Delta variant, which is increasing hospitalizations and fatalities and prompting governments to reinstate lockdown measures around the world.

Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, who works on coronavirus response for the WHO, said that there were “more than two dozen countries that have epidemic curves that are almost vertical.”

“The virus is showing us right now that it’s thriving,” she said.

To date, some 3.3 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide, according to data from by local governments compiled by Our World in Data.


Get our free newsletter delivered every morning with straight facts on the top stories shaping our world.

Comments / 0

Knowhere News

Knowhere News

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
644K+
Views
ABOUT

Knowhere is a news media organization powered by machine learning, and we strive to publish the most unbiased news stories. We use a combination of artificial intelligence-based tools and traditional reporting to discover, write, edit, fact-check, publish, and distribute daily newsletters to our readers. At present we publish two daily newsletters: The Brief is our global newsletter covering US-centric and global stories; The TC Brief is our first hyperlocal newsletter covering stories in the Treasure Coast region of Florida.

 https://knowherenews.com/us
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Africa#Cremation#Who#Our World In Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthwtxl.com

China rebuffs WHO's terms for further COVID-19 origins study

A senior Chinese health official says China cannot accept the World Health Organization’s plan for the second phase of a study into the origins of COVID-19. National Health Commission Vice Minister Zeng Yixin said he was “rather taken aback" by the call for a further look into the pandemic's origins and specifically, the theory that the virus might have leaked from a Chinese lab.
Public HealthFox11online.com

WHO: 3.4M global virus cases last week, up 12%

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization says there were more than 3.4 million new global cases of the coronavirus last week, a 12% increase from the previous week. The U.N. health agency says the number of deaths is continuing to decline, with about 57,000 in the last week. “At...
ScienceDurango Herald

China says 'shocked' by WHO plan for COVID origins study

BEIJING (AP) - A senior Chinese health official said Thursday he was shocked by the World Health Organization's plan for the second phase of a COVID-19 origins study. National Health Commission Vice Minister Zeng Yixin dismissed the lab leak theory as a rumor running counter to common sense. The head...
Public Healthmarketresearchtelecast.com

The WHO warned of new variants of COVID-19 more dangerous than the current ones

The Emergency Committee of the World Health Organization (WHO) expressed its concern that, erroneously, it is being characterized that the pandemic is coming to an end when in reality is far from over. He also warned about the strong likelihood of new and possibly new more dangerous variants, which can be even more difficult to control.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Economytechstartups.com

Elon Musk warns the US Military: China will overtake the US. “The US will be militarily second to China” without radical innovation, Musk says

Early this year, Elon Musk’s friend and co-founder of PayPal Peter Thiel, warned that big tech companies are too cozy with China. Calling Google a ‘treasonous’ company,” Thiel said the tech giant is working with the Chinese military through its artificial intelligence work with Chinese universities, a charge that Google later denied as “baseless.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy