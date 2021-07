The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) is again seeking grant proposals for projects under the Special Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP). Additional SCBGP funds in the amount of approximately $660,000 are being made available through H.R. 133, a government funding bill which includes economic stimulus provisions due to COVID-19 impacts to the food system. NDA will award grants to projects that enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in Nebraska (i.e. fruits, vegetables, nuts, honey) through a competitive solicitation and selection process. SCBGP is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by NDA. The deadline for submitting grant proposals to NDA is July 31, 2021.