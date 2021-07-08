Rudy Giuliani suspended from practicing law in District of Columbia

The District of Columbia Court of Appeals on Wednesday suspended former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s law license, an action automatically triggered following the temporary suspension of his license in June by the Supreme Court of the State of New York.

The Washington appeals court said in its order “that the respondent is suspended from the practice of law in the District of Columbia pending final disposition of this proceeding, effective on the date of entry of this order. It is further ordered that this proceeding is hereby stayed pending the resolution of the disciplinary matter in New York.”

After the November election, former U.S. President Donald Trump and his allies, including Giuliani, claimed widespread voter fraud cost him the election. Failing to provide evidence, they lost, had turned away or dismissed over 60 court cases, including at the U.S. Supreme Court and its conservative majority.

Former Attorney General William Barr said he found no evidence of widespread fraud, and Christopher Krebs, the director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), said the election was “the most secure in American history.”

In suspending Giuliani’s law license last month, New York’s high court cited the former Trump personal attorney and campaign lawyer’s “demonstrably false and misleading statements” and added that those statements threatened “the public interest.”

Giuliani is also facing a criminal investigation being conducted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY), an office he once ran, over his business activity in Ukraine. He is also being sued for $1.3 billion by Dominion Voting Systems for defamation after he claimed the company’s voting machines were used to help rig the election.

New York state

Conduct warrants suspension

“We conclude,” New York’s high court said, “that respondent’s conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law. …”

Former president

Another witch hunt