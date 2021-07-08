Cancel
Mental Health

Addiction and Mental Health Struggles in the Past 16-Months

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are now starting to see the results of how COVID-19 impacted those who struggled with addiction. That was Megan Davenport with the Tennessee Department of Correction’s. By the end of June of 2020, the CDC reported the prevalence of symptoms of anxiety disorder was approximately three times those reported in the second quarter of 2019. COVID was starting to play a major role in the mental well-being of others.

