Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball is making smart business moves off the court to ensure that he’s financially well off once he hangs up his sneakers. While that won’t be anytime soon for the 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year, Ball has partnered with Powerhandz, a global athletic training and rehabilitation product tech platform that is owned by Black entrepreneur, Danyel Surrency Jones. The company also recently merged with PH Innovation Holdings as they take their brand to the next level.