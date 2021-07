Mesquite, TX – July 23, 2021 – The City of Mesquite has received three positive West Nile-Virus reports from Dallas County Mosquito Lab. Spraying will start tonight at 10 p.m. in the area bounded by Motley Drive, Oates Drive, Gus Thomasson Road and IH 30; also north of Kearney Street to Dandelion Drive between Garnet Drive and Rosebluff Terrace/Juniper Lane and inside the City of Mesquite Service Center complex. Additionally, from Hillcrest Street to Grubb Drive between Lee Street and Beltline Road. Attached are maps of the spray areas.