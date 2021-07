Wente Family Estates is pleased to announce that Hans Hartjens has joined the organization assuming the role of Chief Financial Officer. Hans will oversee the overall financial success of the 138-year-old family business and support the organization’s drive for continued long-term growth of the Wente Family Estates portfolio. “I’m beyond excited to have Hans join our organization. His experience and leadership capabilities will contribute significantly to our Senior Leadership Team and he will be an essential partner as we continue to grow our portfolio of brands for the future,” says Chief Executive Officer, Tyson Overton.