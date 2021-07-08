Cancel
Financial Reports

Anta Sees Strong Growth For Second Quarter

Cover picture for the articleAnta said retail sales, in terms of retail value, of Anta branded products for the second quarter of 2021 recorded 35-to-40 percent positive growth compared to the same period of 2020. Retail sales for the Fila brand for the second quarter of 2021 recorded 30-to-35 percent positive growth compared to...

