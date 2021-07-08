New 80K Citi Premier bonus
This morning, we published a Citi Premier Complete Guide. Since publication, the welcome bonus on the Citi Premier card has increased to an all-time high of 80,000 Thank You points after $4,000 in purchases in the first 3 months. That’s an awesome offer for those interested in Citi ThankYou Sweet Spots. Doctor of Credit notes an odd term added at the bottom of the application page, but it isn’t actually new and I don’t think it is cause for concern.frequentmiler.com
