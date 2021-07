The manual transmission used to be known as the “standard” transmission. Times have changed; the stick shift is not extinct yet, but every year it becomes more endangered. The manual transmission, sadly, serves little purpose anymore. Our electric cars of the future won’t use them. Even today, improved automatics are outperforming manuals on both the race track and on the EPA fuel economy test cycle. Take rates for sticks are too low to justify the R&D costs to offer them, even for former manual stalwarts like BMW and Subaru.