Is success and winning the same thing?

Well with 2020-21 in our rear view mirror, we have hit the lull before teams ramp up for next fall. The funny thing is, when you see a team in the summer, you still expect to see the teams from the previous season. However, what you end up with is a completely different team searching for its own identity. By the time it is over, you can hardly remember them any other way than the cohesive units battling for sectional titles.

There will be some changes, as Barr-Reeve volleyball moves to the 3A sectional.Not only did they move up, this is the third time they have been bumped up.

I don’t think that is what the IHSAA ever intended with the success factor rule. I have always thought the harder you work, the more success you have, and because of that, you are rewarded. It shouldn’t be the harder you work, the more someone tries to make it difficult for you to be rewarded. I have no issues with classes, but unless the school community changes, teams in those classes should stay the same. Every team has a maximum of four years before the entire program is replaced with a completely different population of athletes. We shouldn’t punish an incoming group because of the success of teams whose members are now moving into their sophomore year of college.

That brings up question of the multiplier for private and parochial programs instead of “success factor.” In a recent study through the National Federation of High School Sports, Ohio had 14% of its athletic population in private schools, but won 56% percent of football championships, 80% of soccer and 55% in volleyball. In Indiana, the numbers (on record) were 11% of students winning 35% of titles.

It’s not just Barr-Reeve volleyball that has been impacted by this. If you go back a decade ago, we had some very good Hatchet football and soccer teams stopped by Evansville Memorial, who had a decided advantage on the number of kids coming into those program, but not necessarily into the school.

Simply put, the greater Evansville area, Indy or Allen County provides some fertile athletic territories that are hard to compete with.

So when you do have success, should you be punished?

I doubt we will see any change in the near future and some people would say the multiplier discriminates against private schools who HAVE to recruit from a larger population areas to stay financially viable. One way or the other, it comes down to people saying,”you win too much, give someone else a chance.”

The argument is not new from either side and it does tend to pop up annually, without any real resolve, but it does need to come up so we do become too complacent. It is nice for teams to win and no one needs to help you, they just shouldn’t try to hold you back either. It may come to the point where a loss at semi-state may work out better for a young team. I guess success and winning becomes two different things then.

I would say that we still have a couple of pretty quiet weeks left before things heat up, however, girls golf begins for real in about three weeks, so until then, keep kicking it around.