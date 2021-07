Prior to the 2020 season, someone asked me to predict the WFT defensive player of the year for the upcoming season. While most people seemed to be counting on then-rookie Chase Young to be that guy, I chose the other defensive end, Montez Sweat, who I felt would have a great year in 2020. While Chase Young probably stole the headlines for most of the season, Sweat played great football alongside Young, Allen, Payne and Settle, and helped lead Washington's defense to its #3 overall ranking as measured by Football Outsiders. I believe he may have fulfilled my prediction of being the team's best defensive player last year.