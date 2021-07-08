Licensing Expo Virtual Announces 2021 Agenda

An Event Built on a Foundation of Fundamental Equity Research and Institutional Distribution. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Sidoti & Company, LLC, which for over two decades has provided quality equity research and corporate access to the microcap investment community, will host a two-day Microcap Virtual Conference on Wednesday and Thursday, August 18 - 19, 2021. Sidoti expects that over 50 companies, in a broad array of industries, will present at this virtual event (more than 20 for the first time), with most having market capitalizations in the $50 million to $500 million range. To date, approximately 45 companies have registered to be presenters, a listing of which can be found here.