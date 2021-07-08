Licensing Expo Virtual Announces 2021 Agenda
Licensing Expo Virtual, in partnership with industry trade association Licensing International, announced the agenda for its 2021 virtual event on August 24-26. This year’s event features the return of Licensing U, produced by Licensing International, the U.S. market debut of License This!, an opening keynote address from senior executives at Warner Bros. Consumer Products, and the launch of digital brand roadshows, retail clinics, sustainability clinics produced in partnership with Products of Change with GLG educational content.sgbonline.com
Comments / 0