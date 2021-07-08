Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Licensing Expo Virtual Announces 2021 Agenda

By SGB Media
sgbonline.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLicensing Expo Virtual, in partnership with industry trade association Licensing International, announced the agenda for its 2021 virtual event on August 24-26. This year’s event features the return of Licensing U, produced by Licensing International, the U.S. market debut of License This!, an opening keynote address from senior executives at Warner Bros. Consumer Products, and the launch of digital brand roadshows, retail clinics, sustainability clinics produced in partnership with Products of Change with GLG educational content.

sgbonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Licensing International#Consumer Products#Products Of Change#Informa Markets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Economy
Related
Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Sidoti Announces Dates for Its August Virtual Microcap Conference

An Event Built on a Foundation of Fundamental Equity Research and Institutional Distribution. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Sidoti & Company, LLC, which for over two decades has provided quality equity research and corporate access to the microcap investment community, will host a two-day Microcap Virtual Conference on Wednesday and Thursday, August 18 - 19, 2021. Sidoti expects that over 50 companies, in a broad array of industries, will present at this virtual event (more than 20 for the first time), with most having market capitalizations in the $50 million to $500 million range. To date, approximately 45 companies have registered to be presenters, a listing of which can be found here.
Medical & Biotechdallassun.com

CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Commercial Feasibility With a Canadian Licensed Cultivator

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Toronto-based CO2 GRO Inc. ('GROW') (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to announce a commercial feasibility of a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ system at a Quebec indoor micro cultivation facility. The customer's facility has flower grow rooms with vertical wall racks that produce high quality, high yield and low-cost cannabis products.
Businessinparkmagazine.com

License This! competition judges announced; entries close July 19

The License This! Competition, produced by the licensing industry’s trade show organizer, the Global Licensing Group, and industry trade association, Licensing International, announced the Competition’s 2021 judge panel comprised of 18 senior executives from every corner of the industry. Among the world-renowned companies and licensing agencies represented on the judging committee includes Bioworld Merchandising, Boat Rocker Studio, Crayola, FYE, Hallmark, Licensing International, Lisa Mark Associates, Product Counsel, PowerStation Studios, Redbubble, in addition to partner InventHelp and official sponsor WestEnd Software.
Businessblooloop.com

Global Licensing Group announces big names for Brand Licensing Europe 2021

The Global Licensing Group, the organiser of Brand Licensing Europe, has announced the first exhibitors to be confirmed for this year’s event. Attending for the first time will be The Scouts, GO-N and Roadsign, who will join big names such as Hasbro, Mattell, Smiley and FC Barcelona. Brand Licensing Europe...
Businesssgbonline.com

Black Diamond Announces Recent Promotions And Hires

Black Diamond Equipment promoted Kolin Powick to vice president of product and Bill Ayers to vice president of finance. Over the last year, Oliver Holzmann and Tony Rivera joined Black Diamond in the roles of vice-president of global marketing and business unit director for apparel, respectively. Clarus Corp. President John...
Businessrekkerd.org

Sonarworks announces $6M funding round to scale SoundID licensing business

Sonarworks has announced that it has closed a $6M funding round. The financing was led by Almaz Capital with participation from Karma Ventures, Trind Ventures, Proks Capital, Smart Growth VC, LLC., Wiser Financial Advisors OÜ, and angel investors Cesar Lamschtein and Victor Yun. The round will help fund the expansion of Sonarworks’ machine learning audio technology integration with consumer electronics devices globally.
Technologyrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Crave Hospitality to license its virtual food hall software

Crave Hospitality is giving other restaurants the chance to use the software behind its virtual food halls. The Boise, Idaho-based company said this week it will license Crave Technology, its proprietary tech stack for restaurants, ghost kitchens and food halls. It is gearing the product toward national and regional restaurant...
Economysgbonline.com

Active Outdoors Selects Providence Marketing Group As Agency Of Record

Providence Marketing Group announced that they have recently initiated marketing efforts for Active Outdoors LLC., known for its Fishin’ Stix products. PMG will be responsible for handling all aspects of marketing including media planning, social media, creative design and public relations for the up and coming brand. Active Outdoors also...
Businesssgbonline.com

Woom USA Merges With Woom Europe

The children’s bicycle manufacturer Woom announced the merger of Woom Europe and Woom USA. The merger will “double its global workforce, optimize and enhance product innovation and evolve its supply chain and manufacturing capabilities.”. “Over the past seven years, we have built the foundation for the Woom brand in the...
Economysgbonline.com

HIVIZ Hires New Director Of Commercial Sales

HIVIZ Shooting Systems announced the hiring of Tracy Barnes as director of commercial sales. Barnes brings with her a strong background in sales, marketing and finance and more than 20 years of shooting experience in Biathlon and multi-gun. “We are excited to have Tracy join our team with not only...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Eightfold AI Announces Cultivate 2021, A Virtual Conference For HR And AI Leaders

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightfold AI , the provider of the Talent Intelligence Platform™, today launched Cultivate 2021 , an annual industry event on August 10-11, 2021, bringing together thought leaders, innovators and HR champions united in a mission to bring career opportunities for everyone in the world. This event will showcase how forward-thinking organizations are leveraging AI technology to take measurable action in hiring, upskilling, and promoting underrepresented groups, resulting in more opportunities that were previously unattainable for these communities.
Businesssgbonline.com

Polartec Announces Full Use Of Non-PFAS DWR Treatments

Polartec announced the elimination of PFAS (per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances) in its DWR (durable water repellent) treatments across its line of performance fabrics. This non-PFAS treatment, offering zero loss of durability or water repellency, is the latest in the company’s EcoEngineering initiative. As part of its sustainability efforts, “Polartec prioritized performance and longevity as it worked to eliminate PFAS in its DWR treatments. This new weather protection fabric treatment will be used in Hardface, Power Shield, Power Shield Pro, NeoShell, and Windbloc products. The technology will also extend to fleece and insulation treatments for greater moisture management on products like Thermal Pro and Alpha.”
Cyclingsgbonline.com

La Passione Secures New Round Of Funding

Italian cycling apparel brand, La Passione, announced a new funding raise of €7 million ($8.3 mm). For this new investment round, following one that closed in 2019, original investors Milano Investment Partner (MIP), Club Italia Investimenti 2, Club Digitale and Cyclo Club participated. New investors include Alberto Grignolo, the ex-COO of Yoox Net-a-Porter Group, and Andrea Tonti, a former professional cyclist.
Fitnesssgbonline.com

IFIT To Acquire Fitness Platform Sweat

IFIT Health & Fitness Inc., formerly Icon Health & Fitness Inc., announced it has acquired Sweat, an online fitness training platform geared toward women. Sources told the Wall Street Journal the acquisition comes ahead of an initial public offering expected in the fall. In a statement, iFIT said the acquisition...
Softwaresgbonline.com

Bally’s Acquires The Association Of Volleyball Professionals

Bally’s Corp. announced that it has acquired the Association of Volleyball Professionals (AVP) and host of the longest-running domestic beach volleyball tour in the United States. The acquisition marks the company’s ongoing omnichannel growth and diversification strategy to provide an opportunity for it to gamify and incorporate interactive content into...
Economysgbonline.com

F45 Training Sets Terms For Initial Public Offering

F45 Training Holdings Inc. plans to offer 18.75 million shares in its initial public offering at a projected price range of $15 and $17. At that range, the fitness franchisor would be valued between $1.45 billion to $1.54 billion. The company originally filed its S-1 filing in late June without...
Economysgbonline.com

Full Speed Ahead Hires MTB Marketing Manager

Bicycle components manufacturer, Full Speed Ahead (FSA), has hired industry veteran David Meredith as head of Mountain Bike Marketing for the Americas. Meredith comes to FSA with over thirty years of experience as a professional athlete and as a marketing manager and director for various companies. He will work in this role from his Southern California location and in the future join the FSA team in Mukilteo, WA.

Comments / 0

Community Policy