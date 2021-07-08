Cancel
Arizona State

The Latest: Arizona hits 50% coronavirus vaccination mark

By The Associated Press
 13 days ago

PHOENIX — Arizona has reached a coronavirus milestone with 50% of its population, or nearly 3.6 million people, having received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. That compares with about 55% nationwide who are at least partially vaccinated. Arizona’s vaccine administration peaked in early April with up to 78,000...

