A new guest host is set to make his very first appearance on the hit game show “Jeopardy!” as Dr. Sanjay Gupta steps behind the podium. Gupta is the Chief Medical Correspondent for CNN and is also a neurosurgeon. A man of many talents he is also the associate chief of the neurosurgery service at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. He also finds time to teach and share his experience as an associate professor of neurosurgery at Emory University. As a television news host, he has won multiple Emmy Awards for his work with CNN. An impressive man without question, Gupta will be stepping into a brand new challenge on “Jeopardy!”