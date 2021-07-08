Cancel
Town of Littleton Announces Appointment of Aleesha Nunley Benjamin as Finance Director/Town Accountant

By Tom Zuppa
Cover picture for the articleLITTLETON – Town Administrator Anthony M. Ansaldi Jr. is pleased to announce the appointment of Aleesha Nunley Benjamin as Finance Director/Town Accountant. Director Nunley Benjamin has served as Chief Financial Officer for the City of Medford for the last five years. In that role, she managed all day-to-day activities in all finance departments, oversaw the City’s Treasury, Assessor, and Procurement Divisions, and approved all payroll and vendor warrants. Medford’s city budget for 2021 received a Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association, which recognizes professional, high-quality budget documents that improve community transparency and accountability.

