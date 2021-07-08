Cancel
Music

Sufjan Stevens & Angelo De Augustine, 'Reach Out'

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Reach Out" is one of the first releases from the new collaboration between Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine, A Beginner's Mind. The song is loosely based on the 1987 German fantasy-meets-romance film Wings of Desire, where angels listen to the thoughts of Berliners. One angel strays and becomes mortal to experience the sensation of being a human: feeling, touching, loving rather than simply spectating.

