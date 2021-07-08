Weber Co. porch pirate uses 'free' basket to fool residents

A Weber County porch pirate who thought he was being clever while stealing items from neighborhood homes is now in trouble with the law.

READ: Naked man arrested after breaking into Utah home through doggy door

The man was caught on a security camera in the Hooper area in June carrying a basket with the word "free" written on the side, as if to fool people into believing he was collecting free items. However, the suspect was actually swiping packages left on front porches in the area.

After loading up on stolen goods, the man walks back to his car, a white sedan, and drives away.

Weber County Sheriff's Office

Weber County Sheriff's Office detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying the porch pirate. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Detective Will Smith and reference case# 21WC19999.