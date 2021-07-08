15 Best ‘SpongeBob Squarepants’ Episodes, Ranked

Tina Fey and Robert Carlock became inadvertent pioneers. After the success of the joke factory known as “30 Rock,” the two created a new show for NBC. However, they passed on the premise, leaving the show up in the air. It then ended up at Netflix, paving the way for other shows to end up at the streaming giant, be they new shows or rebooted ones. The show, which was originally to be titled “Tooken,” became “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.” From a quality perspective, it’s the most successful original comedy Netflix has produced. Sure, the premise is a bit dark. Kimmy is a woman who is abducted as a teenager and effectively held prisoner in a bunker by a cult leader who tells his followers the world has ended. Many years later, she reenters the world, and the adventure of the show begins. Despite that bleak opening, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” is another hilarious show packed with jokes from Fey. We’ve selected the 25 fudgin’ best episodes of the show and decided to rank them. Here is how that turned out.