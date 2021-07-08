Flood Advisory issued for San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Patricio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Aransas County in south central Texas Southeastern Bee County in south central Texas Northeastern Jim Wells County in south central Texas Northwestern Nueces County in south central Texas Southwestern Refugio County in south central Texas San Patricio County in south central Texas * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 327 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the last several hours. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Corpus Christi, Portland, Robstown, Sinton, Mathis, Taft, Corpus Christi International Airport, Odem, Gregory, St. Paul, San Patricio, Edroy, West Sinton, Annaville, Calallen, Clarkwood, Papalote, Corpus Christi North Beach, Del Mar College West Campus and Downtown Corpus Christi. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.