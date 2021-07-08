Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 16:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Jefferson County in central New York Southwestern Lewis County in central New York Oswego County in central New York * Until 515 PM EDT.. * At 426 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fulton, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Oswego, Fulton, Sandy Island Beach State Park, Pulaski, Central Square, Redfield, Selkirk Shores State Park, Mexico Point State Park, Nine Mile Point and Southwick Beach State Park. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 32 and 40. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH