Abbott campaign says it raised $18.7M in 10 days

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott raised more than $18.7 million for his 2022 reelection campaign in the last 10 days of June, a staggering amount that adds to his already massive campaign war chest.

Abbott’s campaign said that it now has some $55 million in cash on hand. Of the more than $18.7 million raised from June 21-30, $17.6 million came from donors in Texas, Abbott’s campaign said.

Abbott’s fundraising announcement comes as the Texas state legislature heads into a special session to address a raft of bills that died at the end of the regular session in May. State lawmakers are set to revive a series of proposals, including a controversial elections bill.

“Our record-breaking fundraising period is a testament to the success of the 87th Legislative Session and paints a clear picture of what matters most to Texans: freedom, opportunity, and economic prosperity,” Abbott said in a statement.

“These values embody the spirit of Texas, and these values are what our campaign fights for every single day. Thanks to the generosity of our supporters, we will continue to secure an even brighter future for the Lone Star State by keeping Texas red and ensuring our state remains the greatest state in the nation.”

Abbott has long been known as a prolific fundraiser, but his latest announcement comes as he faces primary challenges from former state Sen. Don Huffines and former Texas GOP chair Allen West, who have criticized Abbott for his response to the coronavirus pandemic last year.

So far, no Democrat has jumped into the race against Abbott.