Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Abbott campaign says it raised $18.7M in 10 days

By Max Greenwood
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Azvp0_0arKbwn500
© Getty Images

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott raised more than $18.7 million for his 2022 reelection campaign in the last 10 days of June, a staggering amount that adds to his already massive campaign war chest.

Abbott’s campaign said that it now has some $55 million in cash on hand. Of the more than $18.7 million raised from June 21-30, $17.6 million came from donors in Texas, Abbott’s campaign said.

Abbott’s fundraising announcement comes as the Texas state legislature heads into a special session to address a raft of bills that died at the end of the regular session in May. State lawmakers are set to revive a series of proposals, including a controversial elections bill.

“Our record-breaking fundraising period is a testament to the success of the 87th Legislative Session and paints a clear picture of what matters most to Texans: freedom, opportunity, and economic prosperity,” Abbott said in a statement.

“These values embody the spirit of Texas, and these values are what our campaign fights for every single day. Thanks to the generosity of our supporters, we will continue to secure an even brighter future for the Lone Star State by keeping Texas red and ensuring our state remains the greatest state in the nation.”

Abbott has long been known as a prolific fundraiser, but his latest announcement comes as he faces primary challenges from former state Sen. Don Huffines and former Texas GOP chair Allen West, who have criticized Abbott for his response to the coronavirus pandemic last year.

So far, no Democrat has jumped into the race against Abbott.

Comments / 3

The Hill

The Hill

276K+
Followers
29K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Huffines
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Texas State#Texas Red#Texans#Gop#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StateMySanAntonio

Greg Abbott says he will not impose another mask mandate in Texas

While COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Texas and across the nation due to the dangerous delta variant, Gov. Greg Abbott has no plans to impose another mask mandate for the Lone Star State. In an interview with Houston TV station KPRC, Abbot says it would be "inappropriate" to...
PoliticsHouston Chronicle

Gov. Abbott plans to ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth

Lacking the support to advance such a proposal in the state Legislature, Gov. Greg Abbott says he has found another way to stop transgender children from receiving gender-affirming medical care. The Texas Legislature had considered a bill to ban transition-related health care for minors during the regular session. It passed...
Healthwbap.com

Rick Roberts: Gov. Abbott Says The Democrats’ Extreme Talk Isn’t Working!

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law a bill that dramatically increases penalties for fentanyl, a deadly drug 50 times more potent than heroin! At least Gov. Abbott and Texas Republicans are hard at work, unlike Democrats who would rather run out on their constituents! There’s important business other than the election integrity bill, such as bail reform. Why is that important? Gov. Abbott joins Rick to talk to you about that and much more! The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
Houston, TXClick2Houston.com

Gov. Abbott, House Democrats in DC spar over stalled bail reform bill

HOUSTON – On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott continued to hammer members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus, who are breaking quorum in Washington, D.C. During a visit to Crimestoppers of Houston for a ceremonial bill signing creating a new law cracking down on the illegal sale of Fentanyl, Abbott pivoted to the bail reform bill that is in danger of not passing.
Lansing, MIabc12.com

Whitmer raises $8.5M for re-election campaign in 7 months

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s re-election campaign has raised $8.5 million this year, the most for any gubernatorial candidate in a non-election year in Michigan history. The Democrat has collected more than $14 million this cycle, already surpassing the $13.3 million she raised for her 2018 run and...
Texas StateNew York Post

Gov. Abbott says Biden, Dems spreading Texas voting bill ‘misinformation’

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is calling on President Biden to stop denouncing and spreading “misinformation” about a sweeping election reform bill backed by Lone Star State Republicans. In a video posted Tuesday evening to Twitter, the governor began by remarking on the commander-in-chief previously accusing him of “Neanderthal thinking” for...
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Sarah Sanders raises $4.2M in Arkansas gubernatorial campaign

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday that she raised $4.2 million during the second quarter in her bid to be the next governor of Arkansas. Sanders, who was press secretary during the Trump administration, has raised more than $9 million since announcing her candidacy in January, according to her campaign, which said more than $3 million of that amount has come from Arkansas residents.

Comments / 3

Community Policy