Katie Couric shows off her pink 'mother of the bride' gown she wore to daughter Ellie's wedding... as she posts even more snaps from the nuptials

Katie Couric shared images from her daughter Ellie Monahan's New York wedding to Mark Dobrosky this week.

And on Thursday the TV anchor was back at it as she took to social media to show off what she wore to the outdoor nuptials as she posted with husband of seven years John Molner.

The perky blonde, 64, was seen in a strapless Marchesa gown which she noted 'had pockets' as she called herself the 'mother of the bride.'

With her girl: Katie posed with her daughter who was stunning in a white lace gown

Couric beamed in the princess style gown which was tight around her chest and hips then had a flowing ballgown style bottom.

'(Mother of the bride) baby,' she wrote on one photo.

And the TV personality thanked the designer, Georgina Chapman, who used to be wed to disgraced Harvey Weinstein.

She also gushed over her child: 'My baby... Ellie was a breathtakingly beautiful bride. Mark was a dashing and beaming groom. I’m still walking on air even though I can barely move. I’m so happy I could cry but there are no tears left. Wait! I’m crying again. Tears of joy.'

On the brink of tears: Katie said she almost cried in this image as she held back tears

A family portrait: Katie with her husband as well as her daughter

Earlier Katie admitted she was 'going to be insufferable for the next few days because I will be sharing wedding photos and videos like a crazy person.'

The journalist added: 'This is the ceremony. It was on the mountaintop of #cedarlakesestate in Port Jervis, New York. Ellie went to @campfernwood in Poland, Maine and wanted a camp like setting. It was perfect. The weather was perfect. (Thank you Jay.❤️)

'Ellie was a breathtakingly beautiful bride. Mark was a dashing and beaming groom. Carrie was the maid of honor and sang “Songbird” like a well, songbird. Mark’s brother Dave was the handsome best man and his sister Christine’s adorable children, Auggie and Merritt, were the ring bearer and flower girl, respectively.'

She said the music was incredibly special.

Perfection! The dress was breathtaking and Ellie wore it well as she held her bouquet

Not weird: Couric explained that the mystery arm belongs to a friend of hers in the background

So much joy: The bride and groom hold hands after sharing their vows and saying 'I do'

Sealed with a kiss: The moment when the groom first kisses his bride was also shared

'I didn’t take many pictures because I wanted to be completely present and just take it all in. So now I’m looking for the best photos until we get the professional ones. It was such an incredible, moving, extraordinary weekend full of love and friendship and some serious competition during Field Day.

'I can’t wait to share everything with you. I’m still walking on air even though I can barely move. I’m so happy I could cry but there are no tears left. Wait! I’m crying again. Tears of joy. More later on this Instagram station. ❤️.'

Katie announced the wedding with an image of the newlyweds watching a fireworks display after officially becoming man and wife on the Fourth Of July.

She loves her little baby! Katie kissed her daughter as the star's husband looked on

Dancing together: Katie and Ellie had a dance during the festive reception

'Baby you're a firework. Happy wedding Ellie and Mark (heart emoji) (Of course more pics to come when I recover!),' Katie captioned the snap on Monday.

The blissful newlyweds cuddled close as they took in the gorgeous display after finally exchanging vows following a two year long engagement.

Announcing her daughter's engagement in February 2019, Katie revealed Ellie was proposed to with the same diamond ring her late father Jay Monahan had given her mother.

Katie and Jay wed in 1989 and had two daughters, Ellie and Caroline, who is now 25 years old. Jay was just 42 years old when he died of colon cancer in 1998.

Based on the photos posted on social media, the elegant affair looked like one to remember.

Man and wife! Images posted by guests online captured the newlyweds walking hand-in-hand down the aisle

I do! The couple exchanged vows beneath a lavish floral arch

Photos captured the couple exchanging vows beneath a floral arch before walking down the aisle together as man and wife.

Guests danced the night away to a live band and feasted on a delicious, multi-tier white wedding cake.

Ellie looked stunning in an exquisite white wedding gown with flowing train and elegant lace veil.

Here comes the bride! Ellie dazzled in an exquisite white gown with flowing train and lace veil

Tradition! The newlyweds cut their delicious, multi-tier cake as a live band serenaded guests

Katie paid tribute to her daughter on the day of her wedding with a lengthy yet heartwarming post which included photos of the bride as a young girl with her late father.

'It seems like yesterday when Ellie was crawling up my body like a little gymnast and doing a back flip off my shoulders. When she wouldn't take off her Belle dress—ever. When she got her wisdom teeth pulled and was so loopy she asked the dentist to lunch,' she wrote.

'When she would spin the volleyball before a serve. When she headed off to college where she met a wonderful guy named Mark. When she moved to LA for graduate school…and became a successful TV writer. And on and on.

Some behind the scenes action: The bride rode in a trolly during her wedding day

'It went by in a flash and today Ellie is getting married to her beloved Jersey boy. My heart is full of unbridled happiness for them both and for all of us who are coming to celebrate their love and life itself. Jay would be so proud. Here's to love, here's to joy, here's to the future.'

Katie married John Molner on June 21, 2014, and she opened up about her new husband in a 2017 Time essay about what she has learned following Jay's death.

'I now have a new husband, a wonderful person I adore, who is warm and wise and so funny,' she wrote.

'He's different from Jay, but I think Jay would approve. I think they would have been friends. His greatest gift has been allowing me to love them both.'

Flashback: Katie and Jay wed in 1989 and had two daughters, Ellie and Caroline, who is now 25 years old