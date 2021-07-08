Briana DeJesus Recovers After Plastic Surgery From Dr. Miami: Details on Her Transformation

Courtesy of Briana DeJesus/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus is healing after going under the knife a fourth time in the Tuesday, July 6, episode of the series.

The Florida native, 27, visited Dr. Miami to get some work done in February and unveiled her results the following month. “I got a breast augmentation. I just exchanged my implants for something a little bit bigger,” she previously said in an Instagram Live, adding, “Oh, and I fixed my belly button.”

Briana and her sister, Brittany DeJesus, opted to get plastic surgery together this time around, and documented their recovery on the show. “I’m OK, just tired and sore,” Briana said after the procedures were complete. “We’re about to get a massage soon because I am so swollen that she said she has to massage me,” Brittany chimed in. Briana has since shared an update about how she is doing via Twitter on Thursday, July 8, writing, “I have like [zero] upper body strength since my surgery. Trying to gain muscle back is so hard lmao.”

Briana is no stranger to enhancing her appearance, having previously done a tummy tuck, liposuction, a Brazilian butt lift [BBL] and more.

In January 2020, Briana spoke to In Touch exclusively about her plans to go under the knife and revealed she was thrilled about feeling her best. “I just want to start a healthy life and gain my confidence back,” she said at the time.

Briana has a lot to look forward to after announcing the news she and her beau, Javi Gonzalez, got engaged in May 2021. “I’m so in love and so excited to start a new chapter with Javi,” she gushed to MTV News about her future husband after he popped the question. “He is an incredible man and I can’t want to marry him. The ring is beautiful and I’ve never been this happy!”

The Teen Mom 3 alum celebrated a big life milestone prior to that. In September 2019, she posted about moving into her very first home and was overjoyed to raise her daughters, Stella, 4, and Nova, 9, there.

Hopefully, her healing process will be a breeze!