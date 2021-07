The Works Business Resource Center launches the Pathway to Success Sponsorship Program for small businesses in the Lakeland community to show their support for The Works and the enhanced business education and resources that will be provided to our community. Each Sponsor will receive an 8in. X 8in. stone paver with their name, business name, or logo imprinted on it (for an additional charge) placed at the entrance of The Works for increased Sponsor/Brand awareness. The Pathway to Success Sponsorship is $1000 and can be paid over four years.