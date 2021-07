As of yesterday afternoon, the CNMI is just 275 individuals away from 70% of its eligible population being fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The next goal? 80%. The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. has set that 80% target so that the CNMI can claim herd immunity and begin to loosen COVID-19 safety restrictions. After reaching that goal, it is projected that this will allow those in the CNMI who are unable to receive their vaccines— such as infants and those with compromised immune systems— to remain safe from the virus.