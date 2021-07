NEWTOWN, Conn., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), in partnership with mental health experts from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) and George Washington University, today released a recorded webinar video to help parents of teens recognize signs that their children may be facing mental health challenges—and share resources on how to talk to kids about mental health, make homes safer for those who may be at risk and help reduce the risk of suicide among teens.